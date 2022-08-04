Everything you need to know in Olmsted County before heading to the polls next Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is gearing up for the state primary and special elections Tuesday, August 9th.
If you haven't already, there is still time to register. You can even register at the same time as you vote on election day in Minnesota, or register as part of the absentee process. There are several ways to register.
“You can provide a current ID, you can provide a non-current ID plus a bill, there's just a plethora of ways that you can do it, and you can head to m-n-votes.org to find the one that works best for you,” Kathryn Smith, associate director of property records and licensing, at Olmsted County explains.
Absentee voting goes through the remainder of this week with hours on Saturday from 8 a.m. tp 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We want everyone's vote to count, especially all of our voters that live here in Olmsted county, we usually have a really high turnout within the state, and the state o Minnesota is usually one of the highest in the country. It's a very proud record for us to hold, and something we really want to maintain,” Smith adds.
To register, find your polling place, or view a sample ballot, visit here.