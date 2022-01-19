'Everybody Plays' inclusive playground receives funding boost

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A playground designed to be inclusive for kids of all abilities is receiving a major boost in funding.
The 'Everybody Plays' playground, which will be located next to the Clear Lake pool on the site of a former Cerro Gordo County maintenance garage, will include equipment that all kids, regardless of ability, can use. This week, city council approved $1.3 million in bond issue funding toward the project, with the rest of the cost to be covered by cash reserves and private donations.
"I think working on projects like this it makes you realize there's no normal person. That's the point of this, is to be an all inclusive to everyone, no matter where they're at."
Kristy King is with Bergland + Cram, the architect behind the playground. As someone with family members that are on the autism spectrum, she feels this vital amenity can benefit not just families in town, but the surrounding area as well.
"The aim there is to draw in regionally to make this a destination where Clear Lake has a lot of tourism, and this is something people outside of the community can come to use and enjoy."
There is still more demolition work to be done on the site. Fortunately, all equipment has been ordered and is in storage waiting to be installed, which is expected to happen later this summer.