Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into
Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills for much of the state tonight into
Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is also forecast
into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar or worse than Thursday morning with additional Wind
Chill Advisories or even Wind Chill Warnings possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

'Everybody Plays' inclusive playground receives funding boost

  • 0

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A playground designed to be inclusive for kids of all abilities is receiving a major boost in funding.

The 'Everybody Plays' playground, which will be located next to the Clear Lake pool on the site of a former Cerro Gordo County maintenance garage, will include equipment that all kids, regardless of ability, can use. This week, city council approved $1.3 million in bond issue funding toward the project, with the rest of the cost to be covered by cash reserves and private donations.

"I think working on projects like this it makes you realize there's no normal person. That's the point of this, is to be an all inclusive to everyone, no matter where they're at."

Kristy King is with Bergland + Cram, the architect behind the playground. As someone with family members that are on the autism spectrum, she feels this vital amenity can benefit not just families in town, but the surrounding area as well.

"The aim there is to draw in regionally to make this a destination where Clear Lake has a lot of tourism, and this is something people outside of the community can come to use and enjoy."

There is still more demolition work to be done on the site. Fortunately, all equipment has been ordered and is in storage waiting to be installed, which is expected to happen later this summer.

If your kids are looking for a new place to play, an all inclusive playground may be right for them.

