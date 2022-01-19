 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Through Noon Today...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause dangerously cold
wind chills for central Iowa through noon today. Another bitter
cold night is also forecast tonight into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...All of Northern Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon today

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional advisories for bitter wind
chills will be possible again tonight into early Friday. Please
check later forecasts for information and areal coverage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.

&&

'Everybody Plays' inclusive playground in north Iowa receives funding boost

  • Updated
  • 0

If your kids are looking for a new place to play, an all inclusive playground may be right for them.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A playground designed to be inclusive for kids of all abilities is receiving a major boost in funding.

The 'Everybody Plays' playground, which will be located next to the Clear Lake pool on the site of a former Cerro Gordo County maintenance garage, will include equipment that all kids, regardless of ability, can use. This week, city council approved $1.3 million in bond issue funding toward the project, with the rest of the cost to be covered by cash reserves and private donations.

"I think working on projects like this it makes you realize there's no normal person. That's the point of this, is to be an all inclusive to everyone, no matter where they're at."

Kristy King is with Bergland + Cram, the architect behind the playground. As someone with family members that are on the autism spectrum, she feels this vital amenity can benefit not just families in town, but the surrounding area as well.

"The aim there is to draw in regionally to make this a destination where Clear Lake has a lot of tourism, and this is something people outside of the community can come to use and enjoy."

There is still more demolition work to be done on the site. Fortunately, all equipment has been ordered and is in storage waiting to be installed, which is expected to happen later this summer.

If your kids are looking for a new place to play, an all inclusive playground may be right for them.

Recommended for you