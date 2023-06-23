Every day is ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’ for IBM employee

ROCHESTER, Minn.-IBM service delivery manager Tracy Schramm brings her dog Gidget to work every day.
The relationship between the two is special as Gidget isn’t just a pet dog, but also Tracy’s assistance animal. Can Do Canines trained Gidget since she was born to do the tasks needed to help make someone’s life easier.
Gidget helps Tracy with picking up dropped items and opening doors.
Schramm says, “It is independence and that piece of mind. I really am driven to be as independent as I can so anything that reduces my having to ask someone for help is a good thing.”
She tells us that when the service animal cape is on, Gidget is all business, but once it's off she is playful and an adept cuddler.