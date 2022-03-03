Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are pressing their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
The assault early Friday sparked a fire and raised fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. A spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia plant told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility in the city of Enerhodar and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. He says the reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside.
A government official told The Associated Press that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation.