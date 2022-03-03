 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian shelling

  • 0
Ukraine Russia Mar 3 2022

Women hold a placard against Russian President Vladimir Putin as they attend a pro-Ukraine protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are pressing their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

The assault early Friday sparked a fire and raised fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. A spokesman for the Zaporizhzhia plant told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility in the city of Enerhodar and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. He says the reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside.

A government official told The Associated Press that elevated levels of radiation were detected near the plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation.

Tags

Recommended for you