Ettinger picked as interim president of the University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The former CEO of Hormel Foods has been named the interim president of the University of Minnesota.
The Board of Regents appointed Jeff Ettinger after a day-long meeting that included interviews with the final four candidates.
“Our Board was impressed by the number and quality of candidates who expressed interest in the interim president position. Jeff emerged from that impressive group and we believe the experience and skills that stood out will make for an effective interim leader of our University,” says Board Chair Janie Mayeron. “The U of M excels because of our exceptional students, brilliant faculty and talented staff. We have strong and steady senior leaders supporting them throughout each of our five campuses and I‘m confident Jeff’s leadership will broaden support for the University and build upon our strengths as we stay focused on the University’s goals.”
Ettinger replaces Joan Gabel, who will leave the position of President in the summer of 2023 to become chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.
“My family and I have a multi-generational connection to the University of Minnesota and it’s the honor of my lifetime to be chosen for this position and build on that legacy,” said Ettinger. “I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Regents for their confidence in me and my ability to lead this amazing research university during this critical time in its history. I cannot wait to get started and to contribute everything I can in the months ahead to advancing the University of Minnesota, its mission and its service to its students and the state.”
Ettinger will serve as interim president for up to one year while the Board of Regents undertakes a national search for the U of M’s 18th president.