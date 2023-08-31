Ernst says two-years after Afghanistan withdrawal, America is 'less safe'

WASHINGTON DC – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has released a video blasting President Biden on the two-year anniversary of the U.S. tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Republican calls the withdrawal a foreign policy disaster that led to the killing of 13 members of the U.S. military, including Red Oak native Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page.
“Under the Biden administration’s failed leadership, America and the world are less safe. No question,” says Ernst. “Our enemies are emboldened, and the safety and security of our partners and our homeland is uncertain. On this two-year anniversary of Biden’s haphazard and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we must reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the United States.”
