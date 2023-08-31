 Skip to main content
Ernst says two-years after Afghanistan withdrawal, America is 'less safe'

Biden Afghanistan attack

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, behind Biden, and others attend a casualty return as a carry team finishes placing a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb., into a transfer vehicle Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Daegan died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON DC – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has released a video blasting President Biden on the two-year anniversary of the U.S. tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Republican calls the withdrawal a foreign policy disaster that led to the killing of 13 members of the U.S. military, including Red Oak native Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page.

“Under the Biden administration’s failed leadership, America and the world are less safe. No question,” says Ernst.  “Our enemies are emboldened, and the safety and security of our partners and our homeland is uncertain. On this two-year anniversary of Biden’s haphazard and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we must reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the United States.”

