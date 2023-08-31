Ernst says two-years after Afghanistan withdrawal, America is 'less safe'

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, behind Biden, and others attend a casualty return as a carry team finishes placing a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb., into a transfer vehicle Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Daegan died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)