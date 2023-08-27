Ernst, Klobuchar lead bipartisan effort to improve water quality and soil health

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators from Iowa and Minnesota are supporting a bipartisan bill to promote healthy water and soil.
Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Roger Marshall (R-Kans.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are calling for the streamlining of the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s (NRCS) approval process for new technologies and innovative practices that can be used by landowners to improve water quality and soil health while maintaining productivity.
“Iowa’s ability to remain a powerhouse and leader in conservation is heavily determined by how efficiently we can improve and streamline the process for getting new technologies into farmers' hands,” says Senator Ernst. “By boosting efforts to conserve vulnerable areas, we can promote positive habitat health, increase water quality, strengthen the health of our soil, and ultimately ensure that future generations also have the opportunity to farm.”
“Minnesota farmers have been long-time leaders in protecting soil and water quality. That is why it is crucial that we have an effective and efficient process for conservation practices to be approved and implemented on the ground,” says Senator Klobuchar. “This bipartisan legislation makes common sense improvements that will ensure our farmers have access to the latest tools to support conservation practices.”
“We are making water quality progress and Iowa continues to set records for conservation practice adoption, but we have much more work to do in the years and decades ahead,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Greater efficiency, transparency and predictability within federal agencies and programs are necessary for us to more effectively partner together to accelerate our statewide water quality efforts.”
Senator Ernst’s office says Iowa:
- Maintains nearly 140 wetlands, including 416,383 acres of wetland that farmers have restored, which reduce nitrate loss by up to 90 percent.
- Ranks first in several proven conservation practices, including the quality wetlands, filter strips, grassed waterways, buffer strips, pollinator habitat, and conservation tillage that help improve water quality.
- Has over 90,000 miles of terraces, helping reduce soil erosion and phosphorus loss by 77 percent.
- Saw erosion on cropland reduced by 47 percent due to the efforts of farmers from 1982-2017. Nitrate levels were reduced by 77 percent in the Raccoon River and 83 percent lower in the Des Moines River, while corn and soybean yields continue to increase.