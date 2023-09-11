Ernst, Hinson say U.S. enemies failed on 9/11

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst released a video statement Monday on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks:
“Twenty-two years ago, on a bright, clear September morning, our nation was forever changed.
“The attacks on our nation on September 11, 2001, were an experience unlike any we’ve felt before.
“That day, our adversaries sought to tear us apart. They wanted us to fear and turn against one another.
“Instead, the American people united – we found hope, strength, courage, and resolve.
“In those terrible moments, we saw the very best of our country. Law enforcement, first responders, and everyday Americans put their lives on the line to save countless others.
“If we learned anything from the tragic events of 9/11, it’s that we should never take our nation and our freedoms for granted.
“Today, as families remember their lost loved ones, and we as a nation remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives, we reaffirm our commitment to never forget.
“May God bless our great United States.”
The Iowa Republican is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism.
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson also released a statement honoring the innocent Americans who lost their lives on 9/11 and those who served in the Global War on Terror following the attacks:
"On September 11, 2001, terrorists tried to bring America to our knees, but they failed. Instead, they awoke our unrelenting patriotism.
"From the brave first responders who ran towards danger to save others, to the countless individuals who stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and strangers in need, the American spirit shone through the darkness and horror of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
"Today, we remember the Americans who died on 9/11 and pray for their loved ones who will always bear the pain of this loss. We also honor the sacrifices of our servicemen and women who defended our freedom in the years since 9/11 and prevented another terrorist attack on our shores.
"God bless the United States of America. We will never forget." -