Environmental groups educating attendees of the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Environmental groups are taking part in the Olmsted County Fair this year to educate people about environmental issues going on around the state.
About a dozen nature-based organizations are gathering at the Conservation Building on the north side of the fairgrounds. a board member from the Zumbro Valley Audobon says this year’s fair is hosting the most environmental organizations since she started working at the fair five years ago.
She also says it provides government groups and nonprofits a great opportunity to spread awareness of environmental issues.
"If we don't tackle it now, were putting it off to future generations of children. If we take action now, we can maybe try to address some of the problems," said Joan Leof.
The environmental groups will be back at the Conservation Building on Friday from 1 to 8 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Free nitrate testing for water is also available.