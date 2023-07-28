Enhanced risk for severe weather across the area on Friday

The severe weather threat is increasing for Friday afternoon and evening. There is now a Level 3 (enhanced) risk for severe thunderstorms across North Iowa and far southern Minnesota. This increased risk is mainly for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, but some large hail will also be possible.
Scattered storms are expected to develop after 3 pm and gradually form into a cluster of storms, posing the threat for severe weather through the late afternoon and evening. These storms should clear the area by Friday Night.
Stay with KIMT News 3 as our team continues to monitor the potential for severe weather on Friday.