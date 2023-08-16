EMS organizations discuss solutions for rural ambulance struggles

AUSTIN, Minn. - Rural communities across Minnesota are dealing with funding and workforce struggles involving emergency medical services.
Some local organizations hoping to find a solution held a roundtable discussion at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin Wednesday.
The discussion was hosted by the Minnesota Ambulance Association and the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
According to a study by the Center, the biggest issue facing EMTs and ambulance services is funding.
Ambulance services are considered transportation instead of emergency services, leading to lower funding.
There have also been struggles to find enough volunteers as large rural areas lose population and the job gets more complicated.
Mark Jones, the executive director of the Minnesota Rural Health Association tells me emergency services have been working with lawmakers on solutions like better education for EMTs.
"We'd like to build on that and continue to find those areas where we can help," he said. "we really need to focus on the model, we need to really focus on building a system across the state that's going to be sustainable and it's going to serve the communities well."
Jones also believes transitioning into more paid positions for EMS workers could help the problem if they can secure more funding.
The report from the center for rural policy and development lists six recommendations for lawmakers to consider.
They include restructuring primary service areas, improving sustainability, and improving oversight.