...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeastern Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the
Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central
Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will
bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will
reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around
noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and
air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of
eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the
state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high
for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon
and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.
Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day
on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

EMS organizations discuss solutions for rural ambulance struggles

Paramedic Sleeve

AUSTIN, Minn. - Rural communities across Minnesota are dealing with funding and workforce struggles involving emergency medical services.

Some local organizations hoping to find a solution held a roundtable discussion at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin Wednesday.

The discussion was hosted by the Minnesota Ambulance Association and the Center for Rural Policy and Development.

According to a study by the Center, the biggest issue facing EMTs and ambulance services is funding.

Ambulance services are considered transportation instead of emergency services, leading to lower funding.

There have also been struggles to find enough volunteers as large rural areas lose population and the job gets more complicated.

Mark Jones, the executive director of the Minnesota Rural Health Association tells me emergency services have been working with lawmakers on solutions like better education for EMTs.

"We'd like to build on that and continue to find those areas where we can help," he said. "we really need to focus on the model, we need to really focus on building a system across the state that's going to be sustainable and it's going to serve the communities well."

Jones also believes transitioning into more paid positions for EMS workers could help the problem if they can secure more funding.

The report from the center for rural policy and development lists six recommendations for lawmakers to consider.

They include restructuring primary service areas, improving sustainability, and improving oversight.

