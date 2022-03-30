Employed workers in Olmsted County reaches a record high

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over 90,000 people are employed in Olmsted County, making this the first time the area has hit that level.
The latest job statistics released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development indicate overall employment in Olmsted county rose to more than 90,300 employed workers in February.
The previous record, set in January, was just over 89,700 employed workers.
Olmsted County also set another record for the size of the labor force. The DEED report put the total at 92,243 total workers last month.
Cameron Macht, Regional Analysis Manager for DEED’S Labor Market Information Office says while the state has seen a decline in at least one thousand workers in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, Olmsted County has gained more than 3,200 additional workers.
“That shows there's a tremendous amount of job opportunities available - so job seekers who are looking to get placed - can easily find a lot of opportunities at every different level of education.”
Macht adds the Rochester metropolitan area has seen the strongest overall recovery from pandemic recession of all major metro areas in the state.
“I just think it is a really positive sign for the strength of the economy in the area. It really looks like there's just a tremendous opportunity and we expect to see that moving forward as well.”
Macht says almost 50% of total employment in Olmsted County is in healthcare. The statewide average is 18%.
The unemployment rate for Cerro Gordo county is 4.2% as of January.