Emmons man pleads guilty over baseball bat assault on his father

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of beating his father with a baseball bat is pleading guilty.
Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was arrested on December 18, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and first-degree criminal damage to property. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Crews hit his father multiple times with a baseball bat and deliberately crashed his father’s pickup truck into a semi being driven by Crews’ brother.
Investigators say the father and brother went to Crews’ home to collect property belonging to them when Crews turned violent. Court documents state the father suffered a broken jaw and other injuries while over $2,000 in damage was done to the semi and around $5,000 in damage was done to the pickup.
Crews pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree assault. His sentencing is set for May 9.