Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea.
It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director are encouraging everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area. They say if you must travel, ensure that you are dressed properly and have a winter survival kit with additional clothing, blankets, food, water, etc.
Wind chills are dangerously low and frostbite can set in within minutes of exposure.
You can visit www.511mn.org, or mndot.gov/ for more information on road conditions in your area.