Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&