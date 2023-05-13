Emergency services training at Whitewater State Park

ALTURA, Minn.-The Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is in the process of undergoing training at Whitewater State Park. Members of the squadron learned how to do a wide variety of tasks. For example, they learned how to conduct a line sweep, carry someone on a stretcher, and use technology to pinpoint the location of an aircraft's radio wave beacon. Instructors also taught them basic survival skills like using maps and compasses. The squadron got to participate in a simulated mission where they could put their skills to the test. First Lieutenant Elias Petri, the emergency services officer for the squadron, explained why it's important to have this kind of training.
“In the case of an actual emergency or an actual mission that we would be called out on, having that training and experience allows us to act at the top of our game and respond as best we can. Without the training, our members would be pretty lost in what to do," Petri said.
They also learned how to properly use their radios and work with a canine team. The squadron will wrap up their training at the park tomorrow morning.