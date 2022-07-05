'Emergency demolition' planned for two historic Albert Lea buildings

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-A pair of historic buildings on S. Broadway Ave. are set to be deconstructed in roughly three to four weeks in what officials said will be 'an emergency demolition.'
Wayne Sorensen is the city's building and zoning official and said 332 and 324 S. Broadway Ave. have deteriorated to the point where the pair of buildings pose a danger to the public.
Sorensen said both buildings have been abandoned for more than 15 years.
The back lower wall of 332 opened up late last week, leaving a gaping hole, which faces the alley connecting W. Main St. and W. College St.
Sorensen said the hole worsened after Monday night, when more of the structure gave way.
"We have very real concerns about adjoining buildings and the general public so we are going to treat it as an emergency demolition. If I had it my way we would have it done in three weeks but I think with the logistics of contractors and asbestos concerns it will take a bit longer but we are concerned and would like to do it as quickly as possible," Sorensen said.
Because the downtown district is deemed historic by the city, which is due to the brick work and location, Sorensen said the buildings were then also deemed historic on the national register.
However, he said the state has given the city the green light to deconstruct the buildings.
"It does not necessarily get taken off the preservation list but they did give us the go ahead to do the emergency demolition that needs to be done. They have acknowledged that the buildings need to come down," Sorensen said.
Both buildings also share walls with existing and functioning historic buildings, which will force the city to shift from a normal demolition process to methods that would involve stripping the building brick by brick, according to Sorensen.
Sorensen said the city intends to use left over bricks to wall off the eventual open area facing S. Broadway Ave.
The wall could have a gate that opens to a small park, according to Sorensen.
The City of Albert Lea purchased the buildings in 2015 and 2021 and had immediately deemed them beyond repair.
Sorensen said the emergency demolition could cost upwards of $500,000 dollars.