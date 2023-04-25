Embezzling over $100,000 from Rochester church sends woman to jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman is sentenced for stealing over $100,000 from a Rochester church.
Patricia Ann Radich, 64 of Rochester, has been ordered to pay $251,167.47 in restitution and spend 89 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by five years of supervised probation.
Radich pleaded guilty in March to eight counts of theft by swindle. She was charged with twelve counts of the same crime in April 2021. Investigators say Radich confessed in May 2020 to stealing $183,189 to support her gambling addiction while serving as treasurer for her church between 2016 and 2019.
Court documents state Radich siphoned off some of $1.15 million raised by the church for remodeling projects and used the money to pay off gambling debts. Law enforcement says an audit of church financial records found $422,925 in checks made out to Radich between 2013 and 2019. Investigators say the money was deposited into an account and ATM records allegedly show Radich withdrawing thousands of dollars from that account on some days at a casino.