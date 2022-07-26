Elton Hills Drive bridge to reopen fully to Rochester traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The $5 million Elton Hills Drive bridge project is almost done.
City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski says the bridge is expected to reopen to the public the week of August 8 with two travel lanes in each direction and seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
“We want to express our gratitude for the community’s patience and understanding while this important travel corridor was affected over the past several years,” says Dombrovski. “Safety is a top priority and this bridge can now safely support all travel lanes and better serves those crossing the bridge by foot or bike. We look forward to the opening and, again, thank the traveling public for their patience.”
With the opening of the bridge, the lane restrictions that have been in place the past three years will be removed.
Rochester says it received federal funding in the amount of $1,610,000 and a Local Bridge Replacement Program grant in the amount of $1,000,000. The remainder of the project was funded with Municipal State Aid and local utility funds.