Ellendale woman injured in Freeborn County crash

NUNDA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County.
It happened just before 5:30 pm Monday on Highway 69. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shannon Leeann Hogstad, 52 of Ellendale, was driving south when she went off the road near mile marker 1, entered the northbound ditch, and hit multiple trees.
Hogstad was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Service in Albert Lea for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Emmons Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.