"Elgin Cheese Days" begins

ELGIN, Minn.-"Elgin Cheese Days" is already underway. One of the big parts of the festival is the carnival. The carnival is offering rides to visitors looking for thrills and food to visitors looking for something yummy. There's also some live music you could dance to. If you're feeling thrifty, you could check out one of the garage sales happening in the city. Mary Laidlaw, one of the city's residents, said she's looking forward to all the visitors they'll get.
“I think it’s good because people that live in other cities, especially big cities, can see what the ta-small towns have to offer, where everybody’s friendly and everybody knows each other and we can have fun in a small city just as well as a big city," Laidlaw said.
The festival starts today and will run through Sunday. Some other fun events include a volleyball tournament that will happen on Saturday and a grand parade that will happen on Sunday. For a schedule of the festival's events, click here.