Elementary students get hands-on learning opportunity

KASSON, Minn.-At Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, first graders had the opportunity today to get hands-on learning from experts in several "helping services." These services included public health, disaster preparedness, and firefighting. The goal of the "Immersive Experiences" program is to help students make more informed decisions both during and after their time in school. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School Teacher Heidi Diercks said the program had a big impact on several of her students.
“With the firefighters, many of them were saying they were going to be a firefighter someday after having those activities. They got to roll up the hoses. They were crawling under smoke, and they just find that an exciting job now," Diercks said.
This "helping services" event was the first of four schedule for Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School this academic year. The next one, which will focus on introducing second graders to careers related to engineering and construction, is on November 22nd.