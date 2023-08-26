‘Electrify Rochester Expo’ booting up in 3...2...1…

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds, the first annual Electrify Rochester Expo happened. The event's purpose was to let people know about how electricity can be used for supporting sustainable solutions to environmental concerns. Organizations like Electrify Everything Minnesota were there to help people make their homes more sustainable. Attendees could also check out electric cars as well as electric bikes.
“There’s the environmental side, but there’s other sides to it, too. The economic side for-for a lot of these types of things, you know, the cost of operation is less, the cost of maintenance is less," Jonny Yucuis, the event organizer, said.
He said that he's looking to hold the expo again next year and that he'd like to have even more types of vendors at that one.