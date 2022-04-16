Electric vehicles take over Graham Park for car display

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A chilly Saturday morning didn't stop people from coming to Graham Park for Rochester Electric Vehicles electric car display.
Between 20-30 vehicles took over the Rochester Farmers Market bringing people including Troy Miller and his son Louis to learn more about the Eco-friendly cars.
"We heard about this online and missed the EV event in Austin so we just came over to this here," Miller tells KIMT News 3.
The display is part of Drive Electric Earth Day, a national campaign teaching people more about electric vehicles. Since 2019, Rochester Electric Vehicles has been hosting these car shows in The Med City.
"It's just a way to get to know what options are available and learn a little bit about what it's like to drive electric," says Rochester Electric Vehicles founder Jonny Yucuis.
High gas prices are also a motivator for people looking to make the switch.
"I think that probably peaks the interest of people. You know they start looking at alternatives and even see that people are doing more research and just seeing if it's an option," explains Yucuis.
This was the first showcase for people including Ruby Galati who stopped by to experience what being inside an electric car is like.
"We're in the market for an electric vehicle so this is a great opportunity to learn about all the different options that are out there," explains Galati.
According to Rochester Electric Vehicles around 24,000 Minnesotans are now driving electric with over 700 electric vehicles in the Rochester area.