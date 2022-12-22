Electric co-ops to issue winter peak energy alert Friday

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four electricity co-ops will declare a peak energy alert Friday.
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say the peak alert will start at around 7 am and members will be asked to reduce their use of electricity.
Some of the suggested ways to do that are:
- Setting their heating systems to at least 68o, lower if no one is home
- Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening
- Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook
- Don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems.
The co-ops say members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am and there is the potential for another event from approximately 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.