Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the
northern half of Iowa.

Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into
Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create
localized blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half
of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas.

Wind chill values will drop to 35 to 45 degrees below tonight and
Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions,
and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel
plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected, especially in rural areas.
Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph tonight and Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Electric co-ops to issue winter peak energy alert Friday

  Updated
Peak Alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four electricity co-ops will declare a peak energy alert Friday.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say the peak alert will start at around 7 am and members will be asked to reduce their use of electricity.

Some of the suggested ways to do that are:

-          Setting their heating systems to at least 68o, lower if no one is home

-          Running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening

-          Using a microwave instead of the oven to cook

-          Don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems.

The co-ops say members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am and there is the potential for another event from approximately 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.  MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa.  People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.  Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.