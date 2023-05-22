Electric Bird scooters returning to Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA - The electric Bird scooters are making a comeback to the streets of Albert Lea to give residents new ways to maneuver throughout the city.
Using the electric scooter is a simple task. First, download the "Bird" app. Then, scan the scooter's QR code to secure it. Lastly, pick your payment type and hop on the bike and enjoy the ride
"It's fun and its exciting and it goes pretty quick so you zoom around town and visit places your normally wouldn't," said Albert Lea Main Street Program representative, Konrad Hawkinson.
The Albert Lea Main Street Program believes the scooters boost tourism in the town.
"The great thing is it enables residents to check out the area and find places that are overlooked by walking or biking. They allow you to get to different areas of town and just getting places around the lake and that's where we want everyone getting out and about," said Hawkinson.