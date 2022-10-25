Election workers are needed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester is looking for about 15 more workers to help administer the upcoming election on November 8th. Responsibilities can include opening and closing the polls, helping voters who need assistance, and making sure only qualified people are allowed to submit their ballots. License and Elections Manager Christiaan Cartwright said these workers help strengthen the overall representation of the community.
“Having election judges in our precincts is always welcome so that voters from these different demographic groups, whether they be Latino, Somali, African-American, White…feel comfortable because they see themselves in the individuals who are assisting them with the election," Cartwright said.
If you'd like to help out, you can head down to the Rochester City Clerk's Office and fill out an application.