Election security exercise to involve Cerro Gordo County

OSAGE, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Auditor will take part in an early preparedness exercise on election security.
Adam Wedmore says he and local election security partner will participate in the upcoming event, which will be conducted by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Wedmore says the focus is on allowing election officials and partners to validate incident response plans and capabilities, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and support emergency response preparedness.
“Our office works hard to ensure the security and integrity of our elections and anytime we can test our abilities and plans helps us build confidence,” says Wedmore.
The exercise will ask county auditors to bring their entire incident response plan team to participate, which typically includes critical team members in IT, local law enforcement, and emergency management. Through discussion-based tabletop exercises, the Cerro Gordo County team will discuss their prospective roles during an emergency in response to hypothetical, simulated election related scenarios, including inclement weather, cyber or physical security, disinformation, equipment malfunction, and more.
“Every Iowan should feel confident that we are conducting the safest, cleanest, and most secure elections possible,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “We prepare for the worst, but hope for the best, and this exercise will help every election official in Iowa be prepared.”