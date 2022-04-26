Election redistricting plan approved by Olmsted County commissioners

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New election boundaries have been approved by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.
The 2022 redistricting plan was voted on Tuesday morning and will be the basis of county commissioner districts for the next 10 years until the 2030 Census is completed.
“Olmsted County staff worked diligently to prepare a redistricting plan for the commissioner districts that met statutory requirements and the needs of our growing community,” says Olmsted County Planning Director Ben Griffith. “The groundwork has now been laid for the democratic election process to begin.”
The only district that will not be up for reelection in 2022 is district seven, represented by current board chair Mark Thein, because there was not sufficient population change in the district to necessitate an election. In addition, commissioners decided that candidates in commissioner districts one, three, and five will run for two-year terms, with the next election in 2024. Candidates in commissioner districts two, four, and six will run for four-year terms, with the next election in 2026. Commissioner Thein will serve the remainder of his current four-year term.
“Although we represent individual districts, we as a board view our role as serving the entire county and working collaboratively with the City of Rochester, the smaller cities within Olmsted County, and our 18 townships,” says Chair Mark Thein. “We are pleased that this process offered us six options that rebalanced population, met all the requirements of redistricting, and that the commissioners are unanimous in their approval of a map to serve the county well for the next 10 years.”
The approved redistricting plan will go into effect with the August 2022 primary.