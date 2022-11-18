Elcor Construction hands out 112 free turkeys

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Elcor Construction held their 3rd annual free turkey giveaway at Autumn Ridge Church on Friday.
Jared Penz, who is with Elcor Construction, said the company started out with 50 free turkeys during their first giveaway and have since increased that number in the years following.
The company's giveaway comes as high inflation has driven up turkey prices by roughly 20%.
The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) said a 16 pound turkey costs $28.96 dollars in 2022.
In 2021, the same turkey cost $23.99 dollars, according to the AFBF.
Penz said they are just doing their part to give back to the community.
"Everyone should be able to sit down with their family and have a turkey dinner for cryin out loud, not be able to pay for a turkey I guess. So, just trying to do our part," Penz said.
The average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner in 2022 is $64.05 dollars, which is a $10.74 dollar increase from 2021.