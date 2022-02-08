Eight SE Minnesota counties to get disaster assistance for mid-December storm damage

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Emergency disaster assistance has been authorized for eight southeast Minnesota counties.
Governor Tim Walz says the state aid is for damage in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, and Wabasha counties from a severe thunderstorm on December 15, 2021.
“When disaster strikes, Minnesotans stand ready to help their neighbors,” says Governor Walz. “We will work closely with these counties to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover in the wake of these storms.”
The December 15 storm produced multiple tornadoes, damaging winds, rain, sleet, ice, and snow which caused extensive damage to public infrastructure across all eight counties. Damage included downed electric transmission and distribution lines causing the loss of power to approximately 25,000 Minnesotans as well as damaged buildings and trees, generating significant debris.
The state will cover 75 percent of the eligible repair costs from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, with local governments covering the remaining 25 percent.