'Eggflation' driving customers to local farms for their eggs

OLMSTED COUNTY-The rise in egg prices or 'eggflation' is causing some customers to turn to local farmers for the food, according to an Olmsted County farmer.
Tara Roadway, who owns and operates Hidden Haven Homestead, said some customers have started buying eggs from her farm because prices are nearly the same as commercial eggs.
The average price of commercial eggs is around $4.25 per dozen.
Roadway charges $5 dollars per dozen and said her eggs are better quality than store bought eggs.
"The yolk is bright orange and when you get the yolks at the grocery store they are kind of like a pale yellow like a dandelion and the egg shells sometimes are thicker because they come from better quality chickens, so they are protected better. The eggs are bigger sometimes too and just the knowledge that you are getting them from happy chickens that have not lived in a cage their whole life," Roadway said.
