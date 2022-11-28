Efforts continue to decorate downtown Austin with flowers

AUSTIN, Minn.-There's a big push to adorn the downtown area with flowers. The goal is to decorate both the poles and pots on Main Street. The Flower Basket Committee is hoping to acquire funds for this project from various community members. They want to create a welcoming atmosphere for people just passing through while also instilling pride in long-term residents. Bonnie Rietz, chair of the Flower Basket Committee, said she feels great about the community's support.
“Austin has always been a community where when we have a project to find people to help with it is not difficult. The people of Austin love to gather together and work on projects, and I’m really very proud to see it. This morning when-as people were gathering, it just gave me very much a sense of pride," Rietz said.
The plan is to have the decorations ready to go in mid to late May of next year.