Effects of the air quality

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Recently, we have been having a lot of air quality alerts in Minnesota. Part of the reason behind this is the wildfires that are going on in Quebec, Canada.
According to the American Lung Association, people in surrounding areas may be affected by the smoke that gets blown from the site of the fire.
Issues people may experience with the bad air quality are eye irritation, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest pain.
Jon Hunter, senior director for clean air at the American Lung Association, says, “You know, avoid the very particularly strenuous activities and really try to be careful and you know sort of look out for each other and look out for themselves to really see if they're feeling the impacts in their lungs or anywhere else in their body.”
They told us that some ways to reduce the risk of having effects are to have a HEPA filter in your AC system, doing your exercise routine inside, taking breaks and reducing the amount of extraneous activities you do when outside.