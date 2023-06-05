Effects of the air quality

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Effects of the air quality

Air Quality in Minnesota
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Recently, we have been having a lot of air quality alerts in Minnesota. Part of the reason behind this is the wildfires that are going on in Quebec, Canada.

According to the American Lung Association, people in surrounding areas may be affected by the smoke that gets blown from the site of the fire.

Issues people may experience with the bad air quality are eye irritation, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest pain.

Jon Hunter, senior director for clean air at the American Lung Association, says, “You know, avoid the very particularly strenuous activities and really try to be careful and you know sort of look out for each other and look out for themselves to really see if they're feeling the impacts in their lungs or anywhere else in their body.”

They told us that some ways to reduce the risk of having effects are to have a HEPA filter in your AC system, doing your exercise routine inside, taking breaks and reducing the amount of extraneous activities you do when outside.

 

