Educational seminar on how to take care of houseplants

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Developing Across Central Iowa... An area of fog with patchy dense fog has developed over northern and central Iowa early this Sunday and will continue to impact the area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a quarter of a mile or less at times. Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during the overnight and morning travel times until late morning. Persons traveling early today over central to northern Iowa who encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution; especially on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce speed, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Fog may also occur late Sunday night into Monday morning over the region. Please monitor later forecasts for additional details.