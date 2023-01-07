Educational seminar on how to take care of houseplants

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Are you a houseplant murderer? That was one of many questions asked today at an educational seminar on taking care of houseplants. The event was at Sargent's on 2nd. The instructor talked about how soil affects the health of houseplants, proper watering techniques, and specific lighting requirements. Also, people got coupons for a houseplant and a container so they can try these tips out at home. Libbey Heilskov-O'Reilly, the instructor, said plants can improve people's well-being.
We innately are drawn to plants, so it’s gonna reduce our stress, it’s going to make us more productive. They’re just-it just creates a sense of ease even when you walk through a forest. I mean, you-you just-your mind becomes peaceful just naturally," Heilskov-O'Reilly said.
If you'd like to give the educational seminar a shot, Sargent's on 2nd is going to have it again on January 21st.