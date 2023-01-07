 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog Developing Across Central Iowa...

An area of fog with patchy dense fog has developed over northern
and central Iowa early this Sunday and will continue to impact
the area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a
quarter of a mile or less at times.

Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during
the overnight and morning travel times until late morning.
Persons traveling early today over central to northern Iowa who
encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution;
especially on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce
speed, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your
destination safely.

Fog may also occur late Sunday night into Monday morning over the
region. Please monitor later forecasts for additional details.

Educational seminar on how to take care of houseplants

  • Updated
  • 0

Educational seminar on how to take care of houseplants

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Are you a houseplant murderer? That was one of many questions asked today at an educational seminar on taking care of houseplants. The event was at Sargent's on 2nd. The instructor talked about how soil affects the health of houseplants, proper watering techniques, and specific lighting requirements. Also, people got coupons for a houseplant and a container so they can try these tips out at home. Libbey Heilskov-O'Reilly, the instructor, said plants can improve people's well-being.

We innately are drawn to plants, so it’s gonna reduce our stress, it’s going to make us more productive. They’re just-it just creates a sense of ease even when you walk through a forest. I mean, you-you just-your mind becomes peaceful just naturally," Heilskov-O'Reilly said.

If you'd like to give the educational seminar a shot, Sargent's on 2nd is going to have it again on January 21st.

