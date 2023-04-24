Education Policy Bill would require students to take and pass a financial literacy class their senior year of high school

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota State Senate cleared the Education Policy Bill on a vote of 36 to 31 on Monday.
Senate File (SF) 1311 has a wide variety of changes to education policy across the state including:
-Requiring students to pass a financial literacy and civics education class to graduate high school.
-Removing teacher competency exams.
-Removing the requirement for high school students to take Algebra II.
-Implementing provisions that revolve around action shooter drills and violence prevention.
-Including suicide prevention resources for students.
-Guidance on digital and online instruction.
-The offering of Indigenous education for all students.
-Limiting public schools' use of American Indians as mascots.
Jake Johnson, who is a math teacher at Mayo High School, has been pushing for a financial literacy class requirement.
Johnson said the class would help prepare all students for life after school.
"If we do not take care of it in public schools and make sure everyone is coming with the basic understanding, we are really setting up some people to have a tough time financially and to say maybe they will learn it at home or maybe they will learn it in an elective is not us putting our best foot forward as a school system and a state," Johnson said.
In regards to the removal of Algebra II as a core requirement, Johnson said the math class can be fulfilled elsewhere, while still providing modern math skills to students.
"If we are looking at this and saying, you know, this is an opportunity to give students more modern skills going forward, then I think it is a good thing. So, it might be computer science. It might be statistics. Maybe it is some sort of personal finance or business math or consumer math. I think there will be a lot of ways districts might tackle this," Johnson said.
The Minnesota House also has a companion bill that has yet to be voted on.
You can track its progress here.