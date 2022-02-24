Educating the next generation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

FOREST CITY, Iowa -
RUSSIAN FORCES HAVE INVADED UKRAINE - FORCING CITIZENS TO TAKE SHELTER IN SUBWAYS OR FLEE BIG CITIES.
HERE IN THE U-S, MANY ARE WONDERING HOW IT GOT TO THIS POINT, AND WHAT COULD BE NEXT.
FOR SOMEONE THAT MAY HAVE NOT LIVED THROUGH THE COLD WAR - IT MAY BE DIFFICULT TO COMPREHEND THE MAGNITUDE OF THE SITUATION IN UKRAINE RIGHT NOW.
FOREST CITY HIGH'S MURRAY ANDERSON HAS BEEN TAKING QUESTIONS FROM STUDENTS DURING SOCIAL SCIENCE CLASSES TODAY - INCLUDING HOW THE CONFLICT COULD PERSONALLY AFFECT THEM.
AS SOMEONE THAT'S LIVED THROUGH CONFLICTS LIKE THE COLD WAR - HE SAYS IT'S TOO SOON TO TELL HOW IT WILL IMPACT US HERE IN THE U-S.
"It's been pretty well reported that this was going to happen. It wasn't surprising. It was, 'oh no, it's happening.'"
<"every class period has asked about what do you think and they're concerned that this is going to be the next world war and somehow their lives may be impacted by it. my response is that it's too early to tell, we just don't know yet.">
"There will be suffering for some people, but I'm sure they knew sanctions were coming when they started this."
<"this is a nuclear power, standing up and could become our enemy. they're just interested in what that's going to bring to our future."
ANDERSON SAYS BECAUSE THE SITUATION IS CONTINUING TO UNFOLD - THERE ARE SOME QUESTIONS FROM THE STUDENTS THAT ARE HARD TO ANSWER.
"A lot of how this plays out is how the world responds to whatever humanitarian disasters that come about as a result of this."
"I hope people come to their senses, do the right thing, say the right thing and de-escalate this."
YESTERDAY'S ASSAULT COMES AFTER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN ANNOUNCED THAT MOSCOW WOULD OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZE THE SELF -DECLARED DONESTK AND LUHANSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLICS IN UKRAINE'S DONBAS REGION.