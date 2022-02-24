Educating the next generation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Weather Alert

...Snowing coming to an end tonight... .The heavier snowfall has moved out of central Iowa with light snow lingering at mid-evening. The light snow will taper off from west to east over the next several hours, but partially to completely snow covered roadways will make for slick travel overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&