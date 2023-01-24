Economic impact of Riverland Community College estimated at $158.1 million

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minnesota State says Riverland Community College contributes $158.1 million and 1,210 to the regional economy.
A study commissioned by Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis. It looked at the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by Riverland and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income.
“An economic contribution analysis is an objective way to measure the significance of an organization in the regional economy; it is a useful tool that policymakers can use to inform their decisions,” says Nichole Parker, President of Parker Philips. “The numbers speak for themselves — Riverland clearly is an important contributor to the regional economy.”
The study claims Riverland supports and sustains 1,210 jobs including direct employment by the college as well as indirect and induced jobs created by supply and equipment vendors, contractors, and laborers for the construction and renovation of facilities, and jobs created in the community at hotels, restaurants, and retail stores in support of Riverland’s faculty, staff, students, and visitors. It also concluded that Riverland generates about $12.8 million in tax revenues for state and local government.
“At Riverland Community college our top priority is the success of our students by offering the best opportunity for every enrolled student to attain academic and career goals in an ever-changing world,” says Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun. “This helps the college to play a vital role in both the state and the regional economies. Our operations and the economic activity generated by our faculty, staff, and students touch virtually every corner of our regional economy including education, hospitality, child day care services, and retail.”
The study says all Minnesota State operations, including all seven state universities and 26 community and technical colleges, plus the spending of its faculty, staff, and students, had a total statewide economic contribution of $8.4 billion and generated an estimated 62,125 jobs in the state.