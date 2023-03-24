Eastwood Golf Course is Getting Ready

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Eastwood Golf Course is teeing up for the start of its open season. They've been in the process of getting the course ready since January. They're waiting for the snow to melt away. This is so they can see any damage the course has taken from ice and critters. If damage is taken, they'll either wait for the damaged spot to grow back or they'll spray some fungicide on the diseased area. David Brudwick, the golf superintendent, said he enjoys getting the course ready.
“You hear the birds, you see the grass turning green. Everything’s just looking really nice. You see the things you need to do to fix. It’s just a great feeling walking down the fairways or looking at the course-looking at-you’re gonna make a difference that things are gonna look nice for all the people that are coming to play your golf course," Brudwick said.
He also said they're hoping to have the place open on April 15th. If you're looking to set up a tee time there, he said it's best to make a reservation seven days in advance.