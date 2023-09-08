Eastern Iowa man is the NIACC/Pappajohn Entrepreneur of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa – The September 2023 Entrepreneur of the Month is Mitchell Hora of Continuum Ag.
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC says the Washington, Iowa-based company is a soil health data intelligence company, using its TopSoil Tool to scale the “how-to” of regenerative agriculture and enable farmers to profit from improving their soil health.
A 7th generation farmer, Hora says he founded Continuum Ag in 2015 as an agronomy consulting company that could offer insights into soil health and make fertility recommendations. “I care about family farm profitability and rural communities,” says Hora. “Continuum Ag is farm-focused first.”
Hora enrolled in the Spring 2019 cohort of the University of Iowa Venture School, a 7-week entrepreneurial training program hosted at the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC. "Venture School is a no-brainer starting point for Iowa entrepreneurs,” says Mitchell. “The resources, mentorship, and guidance are the perfect launch pad and ignoring the resources available would be a mistake."
Hora competed in the University of Iowa Venture School Launch Day competition at EntreFest in Summer 2019, where he made it to the finals. He was a finalist at the John Pappajohn Iowa Entrepreneurial Venture Competition multiple times, winning First Prize in 2022. Hora also worked with America’s SBDC Iowa which helped with grant writing, proposals, and projects.
Mitchell’s advice for entrepreneurs is simple but comprehensive:
“Utilize the advice and resources around you. Understand the specific problem and value proposition you need to solve for. Then build your processes and scale at an appropriate pace. The number one reason to be an entrepreneur is to be happy and do what we want to do. We’ve found our passions and are able to build businesses within the things that we love. As a family of entrepreneurs, we’re able to lean on each other.”