Easter Weekend is shaping up to be fantastic!

Easter Weekend Forecast

As we wrap up one weekend, we might as well look ahead to the next one! Easter weekend is shaping up to be a great one to get outside and enjoy some Easter egg hunts! We're tracking mostly sunny skies and highs to be into the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. While the forecast may still change through the week, the general trend is for mild weather.

