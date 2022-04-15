The upcoming Easter Weekend will be a chilly one as highs remain in the lower 40s, which is about 15 degrees below normal. While sunny skies are expected to start the weekend, clouds arrive Sunday, along with rain or snow showers later in the day. As of right now, little to no accumulation is expected and any little accumulation that occurs should be confined to grassy areas and other colder surfaces.
Easter weekend features a chance for rain or snow late Sunday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
