Easter egg hunt in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-There was an Easter egg hunt today at the retreat center Good Earth Village. Before the hunt, kids could take pictures with the Easter Bunny, dye some eggs, and try to beat each other in an egg race. For the hunt, kids raced to find candy-filled eggs. Dianna Parks, the executive director of Good Earth Village, said it's important for businesses to connect with their communities.
“The value of having a community is that the more we know each other, I think, we tend to be more kind, a little more patient. I think we find out that we have a lot in common with other people, but then even when we don’t have things in common, we find ways to intersect and feel compassionate and generous toward each other," Parks said.
Good Earth Village will have an open house for their summer camp on May 7th.