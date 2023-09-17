East Playground at Soldiers Field to close on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, a playground area at Soldiers Field will be closed for about two weeks.
The City of Rochester says construction will force the shutdown of Soldiers Field East Playground, also known as Roy Sutherland Playground, for safety reasons and it closure could be extended, depending on the construction schedule.
Rochester residents are encouraged to use the West Playground, also known as the Field of Fun. The city says George Gibbs Drive SW remains closed, so access to the park by vehicle can be found through the parking lot at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.
City updates on the Soldiers Field Memorial Project can be found by clicking here.