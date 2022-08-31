East Main Street reopens in Albert Lea after summer of construction

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – As summer winds to an end, East Main Street is reopening to traffic.
The City of Albert Lea says East Main Street/State Highway 65 between Newton and Garfield avenues had been closed for construction this summer. An average of 15,000 vehicles normally travel this section of the street every day.
This phase of the $10.7 million project includes 3 miles of new sidewalk and shared user trail along with two new storm water ponds. The contractor, Ulland Brothers of Albert Lea, painted 58,000 feet of solid lines and installed:
- 30,000 tons of pavement
- 1,300 feet of sanitary sewer
- 3.6 miles of curb and gutter
The City says construction of East Main Street continues from Garfield Avenue to County Road 38. While the street will remain open, traffic will be reduced to one lane in places and drivers are urged to slow down and give crews room to do their work.