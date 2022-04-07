Earthfest officially kicks off in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earthfest is officially kicking off in the Med City, with organizers putting on a series of events geared toward inspiring the community to make eco-friendly decisions.
Throughout the month, Earthfest will be hosting Storytime Saturday events at the Spark Children's Museum, featuring nature-based activities for kids 12 and under. Forums on conservation, urban agriculture, solar power, and other topics will also get underway in the weeks ahead, as well as electric car displays and a pedal-pushing bike pub crawl.
This afternoon, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton made an Earthfest proclamation alongside the Mayor's Youth Council, emphasizing the impacts of climate change and importance of local action. Mayor Norton says there's plenty of exciting work ahead for all of Rochester to take part in, as the city makes progress on its community-crafted Sustainability and Resiliency Plan.
"It is through your efforts in this community, the smart, wonderful, caring people of Rochester, that the document was designed, and all these ideas and goals have been created." Mayor Norton continued, "I am really excited for the years ahead, the work that we have to do, not just as a city, but also as a community, and I look forward to all of you helping us create the kind of community that we want, where environmental stewardship, fiscal responsibility, and social equity are all components of that Sustainability and Resiliency Plan."
Earthfest events will culminate toward the end of the month with an Arbor Day Celebration at Silver Lake Park, featuring live music, free food, and an appearance by Smokey the Bear. They'll wrap up with Earthfest's signature expo at the Rochester Farmers Market on Saturday, April 30th.
You can find the full calendar of Earthfest events planned for this month by following this link.