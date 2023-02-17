"Earned Safe and Sick Time" plan guarantees time off for Minnesota workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All Minnesota workers may be eligible for paid sick time off, or if their safety is at risk, through legislation working its way through the state house.
Thursday night the Minnesota House approved a bill to expand earned sick and safe time.
The legislation would ensure at least one hour of paid time off for every 30 hours worked, for a total of at least 48 hours every year. That's equal to six days.
Rochester Rep. Tina Liebling co-authored the bill. She says there are more than 900,000 workers in the state who would be impacted.
The DFL representative says the pandemic in particular highlighted the need for the legislation since the ability of workers to stay home when sick is critical to a healthy and functioning workforce.
Liebling explained, "As a society we say to people. "When you have something that others can catch from you, please stay home." Yet, we don't have policies in place that make it really possible for everyone to do that so this is just one more piece of being able take care of these kings of things. Allow people to take care of themselves and their families."
The plan is receiving some push-back from small businesses and Republicans, who characterize it as a "one-size-fits-all mandate" that's bad for business.
There are similar laws in other states and even Minnesota cities. However, the U.S. is one of only a few developed countries without national paid sick leave policies.
The bill is advancing in the Minnesota Senate where its awaiting a hearing in the finance committee.