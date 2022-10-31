Early voting shows strong voter turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A lot of Minnesotans are skipping the wait in line to vote early as we come up on this year's general election.
Absentee voting is popular this fall, with hundreds of thousands of votes already being accepted in the state.
Olmsted County reports that they have already received over 14,000 absentee ballots so far, and over half of them have been approved as official votes.
These numbers are returning to a "normal" level when comparing it to the 2020 election, a time when absentee voting soared through the roof in popularity.
"2018 had a total of I believe 17 or 18,000 accepted absentees," said Luke Turner, Olmsted County Elections Manager. "I think this one can be pretty similar to what we can expect here - around 15,000."
According to Turner, the 2020 general election resulted in over 50-percent of voters filing absentee ballots.
It is estimated that there were around 54,000 absentee votes for the general election in Olmsted County that year.
Projections for this year are set to be similar to the figures in 2018 now that many have returned to in person voting.
To learn more about absentee voting in Olmsted County, visit the county website.