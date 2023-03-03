Early Saint Patrick's Day celebration held at 125 LIVE

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an early Saint Patrick's Day celebration at 125 LIVE. The event sold out. Over 100 guests came to it. The executive director of 125 LIVE gave an Irish blessing. They served a traditional Irish breakfast, which included foods like sausage, bacon, eggs, and beans on toast. The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band played a variety of Scottish and Irish songs with their bagpipes and drums. Ken Barry, the director of operations for 125 LIVE, said music just has a way of bringing people together.
“It’s a comforting thing. It’s-it feels good. It’s wonderful. It can bring you, you know, bring different people together in an easy manner because no matter what’s going on just the-just the sound of music, things coming together-it’s-it’s just warm and inviting and brings everybody into one space," Barry said.
He also said meeting people who are different from us can expand our understanding of our community. 125 LIVE hopes to do the event again next year.