Early morning Friday fire results in $30,000 damages

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 233 County Rd. 16 SE at 2:09 Friday morning.

When RFD arrived on the scene, they said found a large abandoned house that was fully engulfed and proceeded to conduct a defensive fire attack. It took several hours to get the fire under control.

The house and its contents are reported to be a complete loss - with damages estimated upwards of $30,000. There were no injuries.

RFD said a quick search of nearby vehicles was clear and an attempt to contact the property owner was made with no contact made.

Because this fire occurred in a rural area without fire hydrants, Rochester Fire

dispatched tanker trucks for water supply including one from Stewartville Fire.

